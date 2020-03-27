Spot gold markets remain shut due to countrywide lockdown: HDFC Securities

Spot gold markets in India remained shut on Friday due to countrywide lockdown, while the precious metal was quoting flat in the international market, according to HDFC Securities

"Spot gold markets in India remained shut due to countrywide lockdown to prevent spreading of COVID-19," HDFC Securities said

In the international market, gold was quoting flat at USD 1,621 per ounce, while silver was trading marginally higher at USD 14.50 per ounce.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.