COVID-19: Jute mills seek exemption to operate during lockdown

  • Kolkata
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 22:46 IST
The Indian Jute Mills Association has sought exemption from the Centre to resume their operations during the 21-day nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus outbreak, saying that shortage of jute bags could lead to a disruption of foodgrain supply, an official said on Friday. The industry body also urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to give permission to restart operation in the mills.

"Food Corporation of India and state procurement agencies require jute bags urgently in view of the arrival of foodgrains for RMS (Rabi marketing season) 2020-21. "Non-availability of packing material at the time of foodgrains arrival can derail the procurement process and create law and order problem in various states," the IJMA said in a letter to Textiles Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday.

It also requested that the mills engaged in the manufacture of jute sacking bags, an important material under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, be exempted from the lockdown and allowed to resume production, the industry body said. Workers in jute mills are either living in quarters in the mill premises or staying nearby, and hence the need to avail public transport does not arise, the official of the association said.

The IJMA also assured the Centre and the West Bengal government that the mills will abide by the safety guidelines and ensure adequate availability of masks and sanitisers for workers..

