Left Menu
Development News Edition

Covid-19: Bank of Baroda to provide Rs 2,000 to every banking correspondents

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 19:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 19:06 IST
Covid-19: Bank of Baroda to provide Rs 2,000 to every banking correspondents

Bank of Baroda on Saturday said it will provide Rs 2,000 each to business correspondents to maintain hygiene standards amid coronavirus outbreak. The effort is meant to ensure protection by the bank from Covid-19, towards its customers, general public and business correspondents themselves.

To control the spread of Covid-19, it is necessary to keep the BC points sanitised and clean, the bank said in a release. "Under such circumstances, it has been decided by top management to provide financial support of Rs 2,000 to each active and functional BC agent towards maintenance of hygiene at their outlets for purchase of sanitiser, disinfectants, masks, gloves etc. and the amount has been already credited directly into their accounts," it said.

Further, the bank has encouraged the BC agents to extend their continued services during this difficult period, and has also decided to incentivise them by paying Rs 100 per working day to every active BC agents, performing minimum 5 transactions, towards transportation for extending services from 10 AM to 5 PM. This facility will be available till April 4, 2020. Vikramaditya Singh Khichi, Executive Director, Bank of Baroda said, "It is our responsibility to maintain a clean and safe environment for everyone within the bank and outside.

"This initiative will ensure that the premise of the BC touch points are safe and secure for all the people. We also like to thank our Business Correspondents for their support at the hour of the need." PTI KPM BAL BAL.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman shoot halted, his snap with Kristen Stewart on Instagram

Dakota Johnson shows how she washes & rubs her hands with brush – watch new video

Spain, Turkey reject China’s faulty testing kits over incorrect results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

Videos

Latest News

Death toll from coronavirus in Europe surges past 20,000: AFP. NSA

Death toll from coronavirus in Europe surges past 20,000 AFP. NSA...

AP reports 14th COVID-19 case

Amaravati, Mar 28 PTI The 14th positive case ofcoronavirus was reported in Andhra Pradesh on SaturdayA 23-year-old worker, a native of Rajasthan currentlyresiding in Sanjamala mandal of Kurnool district, testedpositive for coronavirus, dist...

Coronavirus: Lanka asks returnees from China to report to health authorities

Travellers who recently returned from Chennai in India have posed a high-risk in Sri Lankas efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus, the countrys health authorities said on Saturday, ordering them to immediately report to public health...

Andhra Pradesh govt sets up Covid-19 task force

Andhra Pradesh government has constituted a five-member task-force to monitor the spread of coronavirus in the state. The committee formed on Friday comprises of State Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Minister for Municipal Admin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020