Covid-19: Bank of Baroda to provide Rs 2,000 to every banking correspondents

Bank of Baroda on Saturday said it will provide Rs 2,000 each to business correspondents to maintain hygiene standards amid coronavirus outbreak. The effort is meant to ensure protection by the bank from Covid-19, towards its customers, general public and business correspondents themselves.

To control the spread of Covid-19, it is necessary to keep the BC points sanitised and clean, the bank said in a release. "Under such circumstances, it has been decided by top management to provide financial support of Rs 2,000 to each active and functional BC agent towards maintenance of hygiene at their outlets for purchase of sanitiser, disinfectants, masks, gloves etc. and the amount has been already credited directly into their accounts," it said.

Further, the bank has encouraged the BC agents to extend their continued services during this difficult period, and has also decided to incentivise them by paying Rs 100 per working day to every active BC agents, performing minimum 5 transactions, towards transportation for extending services from 10 AM to 5 PM. This facility will be available till April 4, 2020. Vikramaditya Singh Khichi, Executive Director, Bank of Baroda said, "It is our responsibility to maintain a clean and safe environment for everyone within the bank and outside.

"This initiative will ensure that the premise of the BC touch points are safe and secure for all the people. We also like to thank our Business Correspondents for their support at the hour of the need." PTI KPM BAL BAL.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.