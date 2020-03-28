Assam govt allows tea gardens to carry out plant protection

The Assam government has allowed tea planters to carry out essential plant protection and irrigation works in the gardens during the 21-day nationwide lockdown but asked them to engage only those who are willing to work, an official said on Saturday. Assam Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna, who is also the chairman of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), directed the tea associations to ensure that "no unwilling workers" are forced to work in the gardens during the lockdown, the official said.

The tea planters have been allowed to undertake essential plant protection activities, spraying of pest repellents to tea bushes and irrigation during the lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus outbreak, he said. The Assam Valley Branch Consultative Committee of Plantation Associations had sought exemption from the state to carry out such operations during the lockdown.

The tea garden authorities must ensure social distancing norms and hand washing, the official said, adding that the management should also take up measures for better hygiene. The government directed planters to provide adequate protective gear to labourers while spraying pesticides to tea bushes.

Meanwhile, the state labour commissioner S Z Hazarika directed officials to keep a strict vigil on tea gardens and ensure uninterrupted payment of wages and supply of ration to workers during the lockdown. PTI DG BDC BDC.

