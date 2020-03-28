2,141 tourists sent to home states from Haridwar in buses: Official

A total of 2,141 tourists were on Saturday sent from Uttarakhand's Haridwar district to their respective states in 47 buses, an official said

There were 1,599 tourists from Gujarat and the rest were from 16 other states, including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, Haryana, Punjab, West Bengal, Orissa, Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh, said District Tourism officer Seema Nautiyal. They were stranded in different hotels and dharamshalas of Haridwar since the imposition of the country-wide lockdown to check the spread of COVID-19, Nautiyal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.