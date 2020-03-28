COVID-19: NHPC to airlift 2.6 metric tonnes medical aid for Manipur

State-owned hydro power giant NHPC has arranged airlifting of 2.6 metric tonnes of medical materials from Delhi to Imphal, Manipur amid the lockdown to fight against COVID-19 pandemic. Keeping in view COVID-19 pandemic and 21 days countrywide lockdown to fight the crisis, in a major humanitarian gesture, NHPC Limited, India’s premier hydropower company has arranged airlifting of 2.6 metric tonnes of medical materials for Manipur from New Delhi to Imphal on March 28, 2020, the power ministry said in a statement.

"NHPC is fully committed to stand with the nation in this moment of crisis and has already earmarked Rs 4.5 crore to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. The timely supply of medical material is most crucial and therefore we have aided the airlifting of medical material to Imphal which is remotely located and difficult to reach by road," A K Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, NHPC said in the statement. On receipt of request from the state government, NHPC has arranged to airlift the cargo. The 2.6 metric tonnes of medical materials included sanitizer, thermal scanners, masks etc. The land locked region of Manipur has a difficult terrain and sending of medical material by flight would save crucial time in fighting COVID-19 crisis in the state.

NHPC's 105 Mega Watt Loktak Power Station is in Manipur, which generates uninterrupted power in this situation of crisis..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.