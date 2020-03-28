Rajasthan Police start giving permit on app for movement during lockdown

Rajasthan police on Saturday launched a mobile app to enable individuals and company employees in the state take permission for venturing out in necessary conditions. The RajCop citizens app has been launched on Android Play Store in English but every day it will be modified to suit the need of people especially those at the bottom of the pyramid, Sharat Kaviraj, DIG, State Crime Record Bureau, Rajasthan told PTI.

"Right now we are using both technology and humanitarian approach to control the lockdown. This app will help law-abiding citizens to go out of their home in case of emergency or essential services during the lockdown with a valid permit," Kaviraj said. The permission is being sent on email of the applicant but from Sunday onwards it will be also available inside the application to help people who don't have knowledge of using e-mail.

"We will also start Hindi version of the application from tomorrow," Kaviraj said. Many companies involved in essential services have complained about police on road punishing their employees during the lockdown.

The developer of the app Data Ingenious GLobal Limited said that the launch has been done to address the immediate need of the people during the lockdown and its team is working from home to bring changes that will be asked by the government. "In this difficult time of coronavirus impact, we were asked to do the lockdown pass work by the government. We took it as a challenge and our team worked from home continuously for four days and I am glad that we could deliver an advance lockdown pass system to ease the life of people involved in essential services," Ajay Data CEO, Data Ingenious GLobal Limited said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.