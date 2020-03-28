Mahindra & Mahindra to manufacture face shield to combat COVID-19

Mahindra & Mahindra will manufacture a face shield designed by Ford for medical service providers to help in combating coronavirus pandemic, according to company Managing Director Pawan Goenka. The company is targeting to make 500 pieces on Monday and ramp up the capacity.

"With a design sourced from our partner Ford Motor, we are now ready to make this Face Shield for use of medical service providers," Goenka said in a tweet while sharing a prototype picture. He further said the company is "targeting to make 500 on Monday and then ramp up".

On Thursday the company had said it expected to come up with a sophisticated ventilator at just Rs 7,500, which otherwise costs up to Rs 10 lakh, as it seeks to assist in combating coronavirus pandemic. The company also said that it hoped to have a prototype of an automated version of a bag valve mask ventilator, commonly known as Ambu bag, in three days for approval. It had also offered the facilities of the group's hospitality arm as medical care facilities.

