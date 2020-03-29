Left Menu
Development News Edition

DPIIT, Startup India seek innovative solutions from startups to fight Covid-19 crisis

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2020 13:36 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 13:36 IST
DPIIT, Startup India seek innovative solutions from startups to fight Covid-19 crisis

The department for promotion of industry and internal trade and Startup India have launched a competition for budding entrepreneurs and companies to come out with innovative solutions to fight against Covid 19 crisis. "Help us fight the Covid 19 hurdle together by participating in the United Against COVID-19-Innovation Challenge," Startup India has said in a tweet.

Startup India is an initiative of the DPIIT to promote innovation in the country. It said that the challenge is open to all startups, companies, and innovators - whose innovation can plug the gap between the demand and supply of essential medical items to fight the Covid-19 outbreak. The competition can also innovate technology for applications such as motion tracking, geo-fencing and fake news detection.

"As the world is currently looking at a serious healthcare challenge caused by the pandemic Covid-19, DPIIT with Startup India is scouting for innovative technologies and solutions for precautionary as well as treatment-related interventions. "We are building a one-stop repository of innovative solutions for ready access by the government and the private sector for further development and deployment," Startup India said.

It also said the top solutions will be referred to the government and private stakeholders for further funding and deployment. The solutions will also be published on the Invest India Business Immunity Platform, which is an interactive resource for investors, the business community, and other stakeholders to access all relevant information about India’s fight against COVID-19.

Citing examples, it said solutions can be in the areas of low-cost masks which can capture virus from the air and absorb respiratory droplets; cost-effective thermal scanning devices and rapid diagnostic kits, critical-care equipment -- including portable oxygenators and home-based ventilators to monitor and control the spread of the new coronavirus, among others..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to over 1,320 as Punjab emerges as new epicentre

ICC salutes Joginder Sharma for fighting against COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka CM apprises Oppn leaders about steps to contain

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday convened an all-party meeting and apprised the Opposition leaders about the measures taken by the government to contain the coronavirus in the state. I have been regularly holding meeting since March...

Singapore reports 3rd coronavirus-linked death

A 70-year-old man in Singapore on Sunday died of the novel coronavirus after fighting the disease for 27 days, taking the countrys death toll in COVID-19 pandemic to three, officials said. The patient, a Singaporean citizen with no recent t...

In letter to PM, Rahul highlights plight of poor, says may need steps other than total lockdown as India's conditions unique.

In letter to PM, Rahul highlights plight of poor, says may need steps other than total lockdown as Indias conditions unique....

MP: Female cop faces action for writing 'I've violated lockdown, stay away from me' on labourer's forehead

A female cop in Madhya Pradesh now faces action for writing I have violated lockdown, stay away from me on the forehead of a labourer. Termed as unacceptable by her own force, the action comes at a time when thousands of migrant workers are...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020