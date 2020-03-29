Left Menu
Pradhan donates one month's salary to PM relief fund

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2020 14:51 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 14:51 IST
Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday donated his one month's salary to Prime Minister National Relief Fund as he joined likes of Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in helping cement funds to fight against coronavirus pandemic. Pradhan also released Rs 1 crore from his MP Local Area Development Fund for the same purpose.

In a Tweet, he said: "In these difficult times, let us stand for those who need us the most. In view of #Covid-19 pandemic, I have donated my one month's salary and released Rs 1 crore from my MPLADS fund to PM National Relief Fund to help bring a smile to the underprivileged". Previously Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and others have donated their one month's salary to the Prime Minister's fund.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu too has donated his one month's salary for the same..

