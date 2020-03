NPPA asks states, UTs to ensure availability, distribution of mask, glove, sanitiser

National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has asked all state and UT governments to ensure availability and distribution of masks, gloves and sanitisers in the wake of novel coronavirus outbreak. In a letter to the chief secretaries of all state and UT governments, NPPA Chairperson Shubhra Singh has asked them to resolve issues in movement of stock and manpower on priority to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medicines and medical devices in the country.

Stating that it is learnt that various state governments/UTs are facing problems in placing orders for masks, gloves, sanitisers due to non-availability of details of manufacturers of these items, letter enclosed a indicative list of manufacturers received from the industry body Association of Indian Manufacturers of Medical Device (AiMeD). It also asked the chief secretaries to issue instructions to the district administration/concerned authorities to co-ordinate with the manufacturers, distributors, chemist association to ensure the seamless availability of drugs, masks, gloves and sanitisers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.