COVID-19: AI pilots' union asks DGCA to temporarily suspend breath anlayser tests

After SpiceJet announced that one of its pilots has tested positive for COVID-19, an Air India pilots' union on Sunday asked aviation regulator DGCA to temporarily suspend breath analyser (BA) test, saying the machine for it remains the same and droplets or aerosols of infected pilots may further infect the healthy. The Indian Commercial Pilots Association (ICPA), which represents Air India pilots who fly domestic and short-haul international flights, has written a letter to the DGCA.

"Continuing BA tests in these circumstances is extremely dangerous," the ICPA said in the letter. "As a responsible association which has demonstrably believed in the efficacy of the pre-flight and post-flight BA tests, all we ask is that safety of our pilots be considered by you and appropriate orders be passed," it added.

SpiceJet on Sunday said that one of its pilots who did not fly any international flight in March has tested positive for coronavirus. As a precautionary measure, the spokesperson said, all crew and staff who had been in direct contact with him have been asked to self-quarantine by staying at home for the next 14 days.

