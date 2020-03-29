Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2020 20:08 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 20:08 IST
Fortis sets up isolation wards across all its hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients

New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI)  Fortis Healthcare on Sunday said it has set up isolation wards in all of its 28 hospitals across the country with a total of 262 beds to treat COVID-19 patients. The healthcare major said medical teams are already treating 21 COVID-19 positive cases along with 87 suspected cases at various hospitals.

Two COVID-19 patients were discharged from Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram on Sunday, Fortis Healthcare said in a statement. The current capacity of isolation beds across the network has considerable scope for expansion as per situational requirements, it added.

"We are working closely with the central and state governments to ramp up the infrastructure of isolation and critical care beds along with the necessary medical supplies and equipment to meet the challenge," Fortis Healthcare CEO and MD Ashutosh Raghuvanshi said. The hospital chain is continuously monitoring the evolving situation and will do everything possible to expand bed availability, should the situation require the same, he added.

Fortis hospital, Jaipur diagnosed one of the first few cases of COVID-19 in the country on March 1, when an Italian national was admitted. Since then the healthcare provider has been enhancing skills and capacities to enable it to stand shoulder to shoulder with the rest of the healthcare delivery system to effectively combat this pandemic. PTI MSS BAL BAL

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

