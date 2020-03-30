Coronavirus: Mankind Pharma pledges Rs 51 cr for CM relief funds

New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) Mankind Pharma on Monday said it is donating Rs 51 crore to CM relief funds of various states in order to help them fight the coronavirus pandemic. With growing number of COVID-19 cases in India, the company joins the fight by donating Rs 51 crore to CM relief funds to manage this disaster, Mankind Pharma said in a statement.

The funds would be utilised for procuring ventilators, personal protective equipment (PPE) and medicines for the states reporting maximum number of positive cases, it added. The company said it will be working closely with various state governments including Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, among others.

"Being the leading pharma company of India, we would like the fund to be utilised for providing protective equipment to medical front-line warriors and ventilators to those who have already caught the virus," Mankind Pharma Chairman R C Juneja said. The number of coronavirus cases in India have already crossed the 1,000-mark.

