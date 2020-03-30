Indian spot gold markets remain shut due to countrywide lockdown: HDFC Securities

The Indian spot gold markets remained shut on Monday due to countrywide lockdown to control COVID-19, according to HDFC Securities. The country is undergoing a 21-day lockdown since last week.

Spot gold markets in India remained shut due to countrywide lockdown to prevent spreading of COVID19 virus infections, it said. Meanwhile, in the international market, gold and silver were trading lower at USD 1,619 per ounce and USD 13.98 per ounce, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.