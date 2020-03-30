Left Menu
Indian spot gold markets remain shut due to countrywide lockdown: HDFC Securities

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 16:21 IST
Indian spot gold markets remain shut due to countrywide lockdown: HDFC Securities

The Indian spot gold markets remained shut on Monday due to countrywide lockdown to control COVID-19, according to HDFC Securities. The country is undergoing a 21-day lockdown since last week.

Spot gold markets in India remained shut due to countrywide lockdown to prevent spreading of COVID19 virus infections, it said. Meanwhile, in the international market, gold and silver were trading lower at USD 1,619 per ounce and USD 13.98 per ounce, respectively.

