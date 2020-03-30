Bajaj Finserv Offers Instant Personal Loans in Just 2 Clicks

Left Menu
PTI | Pushkar | Updated: 30-03-2020 17:10 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 17:10 IST
With no-touch processing and 100% online disbursal, borrowers can avail an instant personal loan without having to leave their homes PUNE, India, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investing arm of Bajaj Finserv, is offering borrowers hassle-free access to funds through its instant personal loans. With its completely online process and instant disbursal, customers can avail a personal loan in just 2 clicks and get the funds in as little as 20 minutes without having to step outside their homes. This unsecured financing option from Bajaj Finserv comes with attractive features such as no-touch processing, minimal to no documentation and borrower-friendly policies such as quick disbursement and flexible repayment tenors, making it the ideal option for customers on the lookout for immediate funds.

Borrowers can get access to funds in 20 minutes with India's fastest personal loan with easy approvals and disbursal offered by Bajaj Finserv. On availing their personalized pre-approved loan offers, customers can get the money in their accounts instantly. Here are some of the features of the Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan: 1. Quick and convenient application process Customers only need to fill in their name and contact number to check the pre-approved loan offer from Bajaj Finserv. Based on their previous relationship with the NBFC, their loan-related details may already be filled, thus simplifying the process to get the loan. They simply need to choose the loan amount and avail the money instantly.

2. Minimal to zero documentation While existing customers of Bajaj Finserv may not need to share any additional paperwork to avail their personal loan, new customers can do so by submitting only their basic documents. Either way, there is no need to meet any representatives or visit a branch, borrowers can get the money from the comfort of their home. 3. Flexible tenors for ease of repayment Bajaj Finserv customers can choose their repayment timeline of up to 60 months, as per their comfort and income. While a longer tenor ensures smaller EMIs, a shorter tenor means one has to pay less as total interest. Customers have the freedom to choose their tenor that suits them and pay off their loan affordably and comfortably.

4. No hidden fees and a competitive interest for pocket-friendly repayment With no hidden charges, customers can start paying off the loan without worrying about unexpected fees coming their way. Also, the attractive interest rates make the loan easy on the pockets. Bajaj Finserv mentions all the charges pertaining to applying for and borrowing the loan online and in the loan agreement. With personalized pre-approved loans, Bajaj Finserv brings to customers instant money they need anytime, anywhere at their convenience in just 20 minutes. For those looking to avail funds for a planned or unplanned financial need, an instant personal loan from Bajaj Finserv is just a few clicks away. About Bajaj Finance Limited Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of the Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 36 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company's product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Loans for Professionals, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. It is also the only NBFC in India with the international 'BBB' with a stable outlook for the long-term, by S&P Global Rating. To know more, please visit: https://www.bajajfinserv.in PWR PWR

