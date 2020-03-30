Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shriram Transport shares tank 16 pc after ratings downgrade '

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2020 17:28 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 17:28 IST
Shriram Transport shares tank 16 pc after ratings downgrade '

Shares of Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited (STFC) on Monday plunged 16 per cent after Fitch Ratings downgraded long-term issuer default ratings of the NBFC alongwith two others on increasing macro-economic challenges following the coronavirus pandemic. These non-banking financial companies are Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited (STFC), Muthoot Finance Limited (MFL) and India Infoline Finance Limited (IIFL). Scrip of Shriram Transport declined 15.92 per cent to close at Rs 609.10 on the BSE. During the day, it dropped 17.73 per cent to Rs 596.

Muthoot Finance fell by 1.01 per cent to close the trade at Rs 612 after falling 4.73 per cent to Rs 589 in intra-day. The long-term issuer default ratings (IDRs) of STFC and MFL have been downgraded to BB from BB+, while that of IIFL to B+ from BB+.

"The rating actions reflect increasing macro-economic challenges for the Indian non-bank financial institution (NBFI) sector. These include the growing effects from measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, which will compound the tightening in funding conditions for NBFIs in recent weeks," it added. The RBI's recent liquidity and regulatory support measures should help to improve the funding environment in near-term, but it also underlines the severity of the situation and Fitch sees continued uncertainty in the coming months nonetheless, the global ratings agency said.

Meanwhile, the broader market also depicted a weak trend as the BSE benchmark tumbled 1,375.27 points to close at 28,440.32..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Mar 31

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

EasyJet grounds fleet as pandemic pushes airlines to the brink

British budget airline EasyJet has grounded its fleet of 344 planes and has no clear idea when it might resume flights, it said on Monday, highlighting the strain on airlines trying to survive the coronavirus pandemic. EasyJet said it would...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from March 30

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...

Iran's coronavirus death toll reaches 2,757 -health official

Irans death toll from the new coronavirus has increased to 2,757 with 117 new deaths in the past 24 hours, a health ministry spokesman told state TV on Monday, adding that the total number of cases has climbed to 41,495.In the past 24 hours...

Olympics organisers in talks to hold opening ceremony on July 23, 2021 - Asahi TV

The organizers of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics are in final-stage discussions to hold the opening ceremony for the rescheduled Games on July 23, 2021, Japans Asahi TV reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources.The International Olympics Committe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020