COVID-19 outbreak: Sebi extends regulatory filing deadlines for AIFs, VCFs

In order to reduce the compliance burden on venture capital funds (VCF) and alternative investment funds (AIF), markets regulator Sebi on Monday extended due date for regulatory filings by two months. The move comes in the wake of recent market events due to COVID-19 pandemic, Sebi said in a circular.

Accordingly, Sebi extended the due date for regulatory filings for AIFs and VCFs for the periods ending March 31, 2020 and April 30, 2020 by two months, over and above the timelines prescribed under Sebi (Alternative Investment Funds) Regulations, 2012, the regulator said. AIFs are privately-pooled investment funds which collect funds from investors, whether Indian or foreign, for investing in accordance with a defined investment policy for the benefit of their investors. There are three different categories of AIFs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.