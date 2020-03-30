Left Menu
Development News Edition

AIASL asks 14 people to be in home-quarantine after woman staff tests positive for coronavirus

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-03-2020 19:45 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 19:45 IST
AIASL asks 14 people to be in home-quarantine after woman staff tests positive for coronavirus

As many as 14 employees of Air India's ground handling subsidiary AI Airports Services (AIASL) have been asked to stay in home-quarantine for 14 days after a woman employee of the company tested positive for coronavirus and subsequently admitted to hospital, AIASL chief A K Sharma said on Monday. The woman staff in her early 20s, who handled the last arriving flight of Air India at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on March 24, a day before all domestic services were suspended, was admitted to the BMC hospital in suburban western Jogeshwari suburb due to fever and breathing problem, a source had told PTI on Sunday.

"It is suspected that she contracted it (coronavirus infection) during the course of her duty. She had handled the last Air India flight which landed at Mumbai Airport on March 24. After consultation with doctors, we have asked 14 of our customer service agents, who were in contract with her during the duty, to stay in home-quarantine for 14 days " Sharma said. AIASL, earlier known as Air India Air Transport Services (AIATSL), carries out ground handling services at 81 airports in the country.

Sharma said the woman employee had not performed any duty after March 24 even as the company continues to serve cargo airlines, and till Monday it handled not less 40 cargo, freighter and emergency relief services, including the ones operated by overseas cargo airlines. Her family members have also been admitted in the BMC hospital, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Mar 31

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Euro zone banks heed ECB dividend warning, Swiss ignore regulators

Banks across the euro zone are tearing up plans to return cash to shareholders at the behest of regulators, instead shoring up reserves as the coronavirus outbreak threatens to tip the world into a deep recession. As measures to fight the p...

HC directs JK authorities to ensure proper shelter to 400 pilgrims stranded at Vaishno Devi shrine due to coronavirus lockdown.

HC directs JK authorities to ensure proper shelter to 400 pilgrims stranded at Vaishno Devi shrine due to coronavirus lockdown....

Only 479 days to go: Tokyo resets the clock on Olympics

Within hours of Olympic organisers confirming that the rescheduled Games would start on July 23 next year, Tokyos main countdown clock had been reset to show that 479 days remain until the opening ceremony of the sporting event is held. The...

Hospital beds replace astroturf at Welsh rugby stadium

Workers were laying floors and connecting electricity sockets on an expanse of astroturf on Monday as they raced to create a hospital for patients with COVID-19 inside a Welsh professional rugby teams training facility.With the sporting cal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020