Lockdown: States should have one uniform policy for operation of stores, says Metro Cash & Carry

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 20:27 IST
German wholesaler Metro Cash & Carry on Monday asked for a "uniform policy" to be followed by state governments in India for operating stores during the lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. The company's arm Metro Cash & Carry India said as of now it has adequate stocks of all necessary items, but is still grappling with local authorities in several states over working hours and visits by customers to its stores.

Besides, availability of manpower for smooth operation is also an issue as only around 40 per cent manpower is available to operate its cash and carry format wholesale stores. "There should be uniformity in the policy across the states. Even within the same state, there should be the same policy across the cities," Metro Cash & Carry India MD & CEO Arvind Mediratta told PTI.

He further said, "While there is clarity from the Centre, at the state level there are a lot of challenges." Out of 28 stores which Metro Cash & Carry operates in India, the company is facing 'severe restrictions' imposed by local authorities at eight stores in cities like Amritsar, Jalandhar, Lucknow, Meerut, Surat, Indore, Vijaywada. "In three stores we are allowed to open only till 12 noon to 1 pm in the afternoon and some places, we are only allowed to deliver kirana (groceries)," he said.

Mediratta further said, "In some states like Maharashtra, Delhi and even in cities like Bengaluru, we are allowed to operate stores 24 hours. On the other hand there are states like Andhra Pradesh, MP and Punjab where there are restrictions. There should be uniformity across the states. Even within the same state, there should be the same policy across the cities." In Zirakpur in Punjab, stores are opened for walk-in customers and delivery, while in Amritsar and Jalandhar in the same state, the company is permitted to deliver within fixed hours only, he said. Similarly, in UP, the stores are not allowed to open in Lucknow, but there are no restrictions in Ghaziabad.

"I do not know how the government have different policies within the same state," he said, adding "every day the notification keeps on changing also." On manpower shortage, he said there is a "serious impact" because of lesser availability of the staff, which is down to 40 to 45 per cent. "This is not adequate to run a store, we need at least 60 to 65 per cent staff. We are working at curtailed hours," he said, adding "this is certainly affecting our operations".

Metro Cash & Carry India is now operating stores only in one shift for eight to nine hours, he added. Commenting on supplies, Mediratta said, "Now we have enough supply. We have received stocks on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and there is no major problem right now.

"There were some problems on the first two days of the lockdown as trucks were stopped and not allowed to cross borders, including those trucks with essential items. Then we had a meeting with Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal and after that it was shorted out. Things are beginning to flow now." The only areas about which the company has some concerns are pulses and edible oil to some extent, he said..

