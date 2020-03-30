Left Menu
Development News Edition

Task Force set up to resolve food processing issues during Covid-19 lockdown

In a video conference with major industry associations such as CII, FICCI, ASSOCHAM, PHDCCI, AIFPA, ICC, FINER and DICCI today, the Union minister said the Task Force included all senior officials of the food processing ministry and members of Invest India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2020 20:49 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 20:49 IST
Task Force set up to resolve food processing issues during Covid-19 lockdown
FPI Minister said talks would be initiated with the transport unions to ensure a smooth supply of food material and access to raw materials by the food processing industry.  Image Credit: Twitter(@HarsimratBadal_)

Union Food Processing Industries Minister Smt. Harsimrat Kaur Badal assured industry representatives that a dedicated Task Force had been established to resolve all problems being faced by the food processing and ancillary industries during the current Covid-19 lockdown.

In a video conference with major industry associations such as CII, FICCI, ASSOCHAM, PHDCCI, AIFPA, ICC, FINER and DICCI today, the Union minister said the Task Force included all senior officials of the food processing ministry and members of Invest India. She said the team had already received 222 issues out of which 98 had been resolved and the rest were under process of resolution.

During the video conference, industry representatives told Smt. Harsimrat Badal that though directions had been sent to all State governments about the need for allowing the manufacturing and movement of essential items, they were being interpreted in different ways by the State governments. They stressed the need for uniform format for all States regarding the manufacture and movement of food products. The representatives shared the problems related to factory shutdown, permission to operate warehouses, personnel movement and logistic disruption. The industry representatives said that required labor was not available for smooth manufacturing and that there was a shortage of transport also. They further urged that 'kirana stores' be allowed to open across the country to ensure the forward linkage was established.

FPI Minister said talks would be initiated with the transport unions to ensure a smooth supply of food material and access to raw materials by the food processing industry.

She assured industry representatives that she would review all suggestions and grievances submitted by them to the task force.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Mar 31

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Premier edu institutes of Bengal pledge financial help in

A host of premier educational institutes of West Bengal on Monday pledged financial assistance to the state government for carrying out its efforts to combat the deadly coronavirus. The Calcutta University, Jadavpur University and St Xavier...

Delhi govt converts 11 schools into night shelters for migrant workers: Sisodia

The Delhi government has converted its eleven schools into night shelters in a bid to help migrant workers stay in the city during the lockdown period, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday. The move comes in the wake of mass ...

COVID-19:Fear and panic bigger problem than coronavirus, says SC; seeks report from govt on steps taken to prevent migration of workers

Taking note of large-scale movement of migrant workers from cities to their native places on foot after the coronavirus lockdown, the Supreme Court on Moday said fear and panic is a bigger problem than the virus, and sought a status report ...

New York mayor pleads for help as U.S. coronavirus toll mounts

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Monday pleaded with the Trump administration for more medical supplies to battle the coronavirus, saying the death toll in the city, a key epicenter of the outbreak, would rise if help did not arrive by...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020