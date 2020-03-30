Left Menu
ICICI Bank launches WhatsApp service for customers

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-03-2020 23:00 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 22:35 IST
ICICI Bank launches WhatsApp service for customers
ICICI Bank on Monday launched a service that will enable customers to access banking services through instant messaging application WhatsApp. Retail customers can check their savings account balance, last three transactions, credit card limit, get details of pre-approved instant loan offers and block/unblock credit & debit card through WhatsApp, a statement said.

* * * * * * Inox donates 7,000 personal protective equipment * Multiplex chain Inox has donated 7,000 personal protective equipment to the government. This follows appeals from the government for help amid fears of a shortage of medical equipment if the cases of COVID-19 were to grow in India.

* * * * * * IIFL commits Rs 5 cr for PM Cares Fund * Financial services group IIFL on Monday committed Rs 5 crore to the PM Cares Fund. Apart from the donation, the company is also engaging it's over 18,000 employees and mobilizing additional help, it's chairman Nirmal Jain said. ****** DSP Mutual Fund on Monday said it would be revoking the temporary suspension of lumpsum investments in units of DSP Small Cap Fund (Scheme) with effect from April 1, 2020.

The asset management company said it had been restricting inflows into the scheme since 2014 as it felt the inflows could be detrimental to the interests of the existing unit holders, a statement said. The move comes at a time when there has been a massive wealth erosion in the markets in the last few weeks and some reports of redemption pressures being faced by MFs.

