Left Menu
Development News Edition

BSNL, MTNL release over Rs 10,000 cr for VRS employees

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2020 23:02 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 23:02 IST
BSNL, MTNL release over Rs 10,000 cr for VRS employees

State-run telecom firms BSNL and MTNL have released over Rs 10,000 crore for employees who have opted for voluntary retirement scheme, according to a statement. A total of 78,569 employees of BSNL and 14,387 staffers of MTNL have opted for the voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) which closed on December 3, 2019.

"BSNL has released Rs 4,100 crore exgratia payment on Friday and Rs 4,900 Crore for leave encashment on Monday. Similarly, MTNL has also released Rs 1050 Crore towards payment of leave encashment, EPF, CPF and gratuity," the communications ministry said in a statement on Monday. The government had in October approved Rs 29,937 crore for the firms' VRS (Rs 17,169 crore on account of ex-gratia on VRS and Rs 12,768 crore due to preponement of pensionary benefits spread over 10 years).

The move was aimed at reducing the wage load of the telecom PSUs and curbing their losses. BSNL's loss swelled by over 2.5-times to Rs 39,089 crore during the April-December 2019 period.

The public sector telecom firm had recorded a loss of Rs 14,904 crore in the previous financial year 2018-19..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

Equatorial Guinea selects key companies for execution of energy projects

Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate B N Singh transferred, Suhas LY will be new DM: Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari.

Japanese comedian Ken Shimura dies from coronavirus - NHK

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

Czechs extend restrictions on restaurants, movement until April 11

The Czech government said on Monday it would order most shops and restaurants to stay closed and restrict peoples movement until April 11, extending by 10 days measures it has put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The measures...

Aston Martin furloughing some staff after coronavirus plant closures

Britains Aston Martin said on Monday it is furloughing some employees as it handles the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak which has closed its car factories.The pandemic has shut both the luxury brands plants, just as it starts producti...

U.S. expected to renew sanctions waivers allowing Iran nonproliferation work -sources

The United States is expected to allow Russian, Chinese and European companies to continue their work at Iranian nuclear sites to make it harder for Tehran to develop nuclear weapons, four sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.The...

Israel to use computer analysis to find likely coronavirus carriers

Israels defence ministry plans to use software that analyses data gathered from mobile phones - produced, according to Israeli media, by the spyware firm NSO - to help locate likely carriers of the coronavirus in order to test them.Defence ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020