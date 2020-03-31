Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar gains on Japanese demand before fiscal year end, pandemic weighs on mood

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2020 06:16 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 06:16 IST
FOREX-Dollar gains on Japanese demand before fiscal year end, pandemic weighs on mood

The dollar rose against the yen on Tuesday as Japanese investors and companies rushed to cover a shortage of the U.S. currency before their fiscal year end, but sentiment remained fragile as the global coronavirus crisis showed no signs of abating.

China's yuan held steady in offshore trade but could be buffeted by the release of a key manufacturing survey later in the day as investors count the economic cost of the coronavirus, which first emerged in China late last year. The pound fell against the greenback and the euro as a sovereign ratings downgrade continued to weigh on sterling, underlining the strain on public finances from a much needed massive fiscal stimulus.

Tuesday is the last trading data for Japan's fiscal year and the end of the quarter for major investors elsewhere, which could lead to some volatile swings as big players in the currency market close their books. However, analysts warn that an almost certain global recession due to the coronavirus will remain a dominant influence in trading and eventually favour currencies least affected by the economic downturn.

"The talk is Japanese names are short of dollars, which is likely to keep the dollar bid well into London time," said Yukio Ishizuki, FX strategist at Daiwa Securities in Tokyo. "We have to look beyond that and focus on what's going on in China's economy. Even if there is some decent data from China, I cannot be optimistic, because economic activity in many countries is grinding to a halt."

The dollar rose 0.23% to 108.06 yen on Tuesday in Asia. In the offshore market, the yuan was little changed at 7.1114 versus the dollar.

China's official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index is expected to show activity likely remained in contraction in March, though it was set to stabilise slightly from the coronavirus-led collapse that virtually paralysed the world's second-biggest economy. China's currency eased on Monday after the People's Bank of China unexpectedly cut its reverse repo rate by the most in almost five years.

The euro was little changed at $1.1031. Traders are bracing for data expected to show a rise in German unemployment as the global economy reels from the coronavirus pandemic. Against the Swiss franc, the dollar held steady at 0.9600, following a 0.8% gain on Monday.

Sterling fell 0.46% to $1.2367, and against the euro, the pound fell 0.38% to 89.23 pence. The pound remained under the gun after ratings agency Fitch cut Britain's sovereign debt rating on Friday, saying debt levels would jump as it ramped up spending to offset a near shutdown of the economy.

Traders are also awaiting the release of UK gross domestic product later on Tuesday. The New Zealand dollar dipped after the country's government extended a nationwide state of emergency for another seven days to slow the spread of the coronavirus, but the kiwi quickly regained its composure to trade steady at $0.5962.

The Australian dollar held its ground at $0.6170. The antipodean currencies have come under heavy selling pressure over recent weeks as their close economic ties to China and the global commodities trade make them vulnerable to the coronavirus outbreak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate B N Singh transferred, Suhas LY will be new DM: Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari.

Equatorial Guinea selects key companies for execution of energy projects

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

Airlines must suggest possible U.S. compensation for grants -Treasury

The U.S. Treasury Department issued guidelines on Monday to airlines and airport contractors as it prepares to quickly hand out 32 billion in cash assistance.Airlines and contractors must must identify financial instruments that would provi...

World Bank warns China growth could screech to a halt

The coronavirus pandemics economic fallout could cause Chinas growth to come to a virtual standstill and drive 11 million more people in East Asia into poverty, the World Bank has warnedThe pandemic is causing an unprecedented global shock,...

UN envoy concerned over Syria at high risk of being unable to contain COVID-19

Syria is at high risk of being unable to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, the UN Special Envoy for the country said on Monday, reiterating calls for a complete, immediate nationwide ceasefire to enable an all-out-effort to counter the march o...

UPDATE 9-U.S. coronavirus death toll rises past 3,000 on deadliest day

The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus pandemic climbed past 3,000 on Monday, the deadliest day yet in the countrys mounting crisis, while New York cheered the arrival of a gleaming 1,000-bed U.S. Navy hospital ship as a sign of hope in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020