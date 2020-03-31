Left Menu
Development News Edition

NZIBF Chair welcomes NZ joining WTO to solve trade disputes

Mr. Bailey said the WTO system has been seriously weakened by the unfortunate lapse of the Appellate Body at the end of last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 31-03-2020 07:56 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 07:56 IST
NZIBF Chair welcomes NZ joining WTO to solve trade disputes
Mr. Bailey said that trade disputes are likely to increase as a consequence of increasing protectionism, already prevalent before the current global health crisis.  Image Credit: Pixabay

"Ensuring effective arbitration of trade disputes is a vital component of the international trade system", says NZIBF Chair, Malcolm Bailey.

Mr. Bailey was reacting to news that New Zealand has joined 15 other members[1] of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), including the European Union and China, in establishing an arrangement that will allow them to bring appeals and solve trade disputes among them despite the current paralysis of the WTO's Appellate Body.

"New Zealand, as a small trading nation, has an enormous stake in the robustness of the WTO dispute settlement system. We have taken on the largest traders in the world and won when our trading interests have been unjustly threatened".

Mr. Bailey said the WTO system has been seriously weakened by the unfortunate lapse of the Appellate Body at the end of last year.

"It is good to see a diverse number of WTO members taking steps to redress the situation, but this is at best a temporary solution – what we need is the Appellate Body fully functioning again".

Mr. Bailey said that trade disputes are likely to increase as a consequence of increasing protectionism, already prevalent before the current global health crisis. Export bans and increased tariffs on the goods required to address the pandemic are a rising concern.

"Re-starting the engines of global trade and investment will be critical in the post-crisis world. Timely and effective arbitration of disputes between economies will be needed more than ever. We urge other WTO members to come together to build a stronger dispute settlement system" concluded Mr. Bailey.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate B N Singh transferred, Suhas LY will be new DM: Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari.

Equatorial Guinea selects key companies for execution of energy projects

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: China reports 48 new imported cases, one death

China has reported 48 new confirmed imported cases of the novel coronavirus while the death toll reached 3,305 with one more fatality from the virus-hit Hubei province, health officials said on Tuesday. Chinas National Health Commission NHC...

68-year-old man dies of coronavirus in Kerala, second death in state: Govt

A 68-year-old man died of the novel coronavirus here, taking the number of COVID-19 deaths in Kerala to two, the government said on Tuesday. The condition of the man was extremely critical, a press release from the state-run Thiruvananthapu...

EXCLUSIVE-Japan businessman paid $8.2 mln by Tokyo Olympics bid lobbied figure at center of French corruption probe

A businessman who received millions of dollars for his work on Tokyos successful campaign to host the 2020 Olympics, which was postponed last week due to the coronavirus, said he played a key role in securing the support of a former Olympic...

Mexico declares health emergency as coronavirus death toll rises

Mexico declared a health emergency on Monday and issued stricter rules aimed at containing the fast-spreading coronavirus after its number of cases surged past 1,000 and the death toll rose sharply.Health officials reported a total of 1,094...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020