Mumbai, Mar 31, 2020: Money Market Operations as on March 30, 2020

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-03-2020 11:04 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 11:04 IST
Mumbai, Mar 31, 2020: Money Market Operations as on March 30, 2020 (Amount in ₹ crore, Rate in Per cent)MONEY MARKETS@ Volume (One Leg) Weighted Average Rate RangeA. Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV)2,74,112.98 0.73 0.01-5.00 I. Call Money 9,594.53 4.23 2.40-5.00 II. Triparty Repo 2,00,623.00 0.48 0.01-3.00 III. Market Repo 63,895.45 1.00 0.01-2.00 IV. Repo in Corporate Bond 0.00 B. Term Segment I. Notice Money** 2,558.65 5.42 3.00-5.80 II. Term Money@@ 786.30 4.70-7.50 III. Triparty Repo 1,000.00 3.89 3.50-4.02 IV. Market Repo 0.00 - - V. Repo in Corporate Bond 0.00RBI OPERATIONS@ Auction Date Tenor (Days) Maturity Date Amount Current Rate / Cut off RateC. Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF)I. Today's Operations1. Fixed Rate (i) Reverse RepoMon, 30/03/2020 1 Tue, 31/03/2020 6,13,343.00 4.00 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo3. MSF Mon, 30/03/2020 1 Tue, 31/03/2020 2,769.00 4.654. Long-Term Repo Operations5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations6. Net liquidity injected from today's operations[injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -6,10,574.00 II. Outstanding Operations1. Fixed Rate(i) Reverse Repo 2. Variable Rate & (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo Fri, 27/03/2020 13 Thu, 09/04/2020 1,18,029.00 4.39 (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo Thu, 26/03/2020 12 Tue, 07/04/2020 11,772.00 5.16 Mon, 23/03/2020 16 Wed, 08/04/2020 31,585.00 5.16 Tue, 24/03/2020 16 Thu, 09/04/2020 46,160.00 5.16 (b) Reverse Repo3. MSF 4. Long-Term Repo OperationsMon, 24/02/2020 365 Tue, 23/02/2021 25,021.00 5.15Mon, 17/02/2020 1095 Thu, 16/02/2023 25,035.00 5.15Mon, 02/03/2020 1094 Wed, 01/03/2023 25,028.00 5.15Mon, 09/03/2020 1093 Tue, 07/03/2023 25,021.00 5.15Wed, 18/03/2020 1094 Fri, 17/03/2023 25,012.00 5.15 5. Targeted Long Term Repo OperationsFri, 27/03/2020 1092 Fri, 24/03/2023 25,009.00 4.40 D. Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) Availed from RBI$ 4,782.06 E. Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* 1,26,396.06 F. Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -4,84,177.94 RESERVE POSITION@G. Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks (i) Cash balances with RBI as on 30/03/2020 3,97,492.55 (ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending 10/04/20204,11,781.00 H. Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on¥ 30/03/20200.00 I. Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on 13/03/2020 2,61,748.00 @ Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL)

- Not Applicable / No Transaction** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor$ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI& As per the Press Release: 2019-2020/1900 dated February 06, 2020¥ As per the Press Release No. 2014-2015/1971 dated March 19, 2015* Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF-Reverse Repo.

