Comm Min allows AP, DRI to complete allocated exports of red sanders by Dec 31

The Commerce ministry has permitted the Andhra Pradesh government and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence to complete exports of allocated quantities of red sanders wood by December 31. "Government of Andhra Pradesh and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence have been allowed up to December 31, to complete the process of export of respective allocated quantities of red sanders wood," Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has said in a notification.

The wood is an endangered species protected under the Convention of International Trade in Endangered Species of Flora and Fauna. It is illegal to possess and sell the same. Red sander is found mainly in the Seshachalam hill ranges spread across Kadapa, Chittoor and Kurnool in the Rayalaseema region and parts of Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh.

The wood has huge demand abroad, especially in China and Japan, where it commands a good price. As per a report, the wood fetches over Rs 25 lakh a tonne in the international market. It is a valued item in traditional medicines and woodcraft across China, Myanmar, Japan and East Asia.

In a separate notification, the directorate said that an exporter of bone and bone products, and edible grade gelatine would have to provide consignment wise health certificate to the buyer after the shipment is made. This certificate will be issued by Export Inspection Council.

