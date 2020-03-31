Left Menu
Development News Edition

Comm Min allows AP, DRI to complete allocated exports of red sanders by Dec 31

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2020 14:18 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 14:18 IST
Comm Min allows AP, DRI to complete allocated exports of red sanders by Dec 31

The Commerce ministry has permitted the Andhra Pradesh government and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence to complete exports of allocated quantities of red sanders wood by December 31. "Government of Andhra Pradesh and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence have been allowed up to December 31, to complete the process of export of respective allocated quantities of red sanders wood," Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has said in a notification.

The wood is an endangered species protected under the Convention of International Trade in Endangered Species of Flora and Fauna. It is illegal to possess and sell the same. Red sander is found mainly in the Seshachalam hill ranges spread across Kadapa, Chittoor and Kurnool in the Rayalaseema region and parts of Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh.

The wood has huge demand abroad, especially in China and Japan, where it commands a good price. As per a report, the wood fetches over Rs 25 lakh a tonne in the international market. It is a valued item in traditional medicines and woodcraft across China, Myanmar, Japan and East Asia.

In a separate notification, the directorate said that an exporter of bone and bone products, and edible grade gelatine would have to provide consignment wise health certificate to the buyer after the shipment is made. This certificate will be issued by Export Inspection Council.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate B N Singh transferred, Suhas LY will be new DM: Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

Deutsche Bank to sponsor Eintracht Frankfurt soccer team - sources

Deutsche Bank is set to ink a sponsorship deal with the local soccer team Eintracht Frankfurt, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.The deal, which could be announced as soon as Wednesday, sidelines Commerzbank, the teams...

Dubai promises state support, new funding for Emirates airline

Dubai will inject funding into state-owned Emirates, one of the worlds biggest long-haul carriers, the crown prince said on Tuesday, as the government joined others in offering financial aid to airlines.Several states have stepped in to hel...

Iran's death toll from coronavirus climbs to 2,898 - health official

Irans death toll from coronavirus has reached 2,898, with 141 deaths in the past 24 hours, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur told state TV on Tuesday, adding that the total number of infected cases has jumped to 44,606.In the past ...

COVID-19: Pakistan approves Rs 1,200 bn relief package as coronavirus cases rise

Pakistan has approved a Rs 1,200-billion relief package to deal with the growing coronavirus crisis in the country as COVID-19 cases rose sharply, claiming the lives of 25 people and infecting over 1,800. The package was approved by the Eco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020