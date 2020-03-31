Kalyani Group contributes Rs 25 cr to PM-CARES to fight coronavirus pandemic

Auto components major Bharat Forge, the flagship company of Kalyani Group, and other group firms on Tuesday pledged Rs 25 crore contribution to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES) to fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The group is also looking at using its R&D facilities to meet requirements of critical medical equipment such as ventilators, respiratory equipment and other sanitation/hygiene goods.

The other group companies involved in the donation are Kalyani Steel, Saarloha Advanced Material Pvt Ltd, Automotive Axles and Hikal Ltd, the group said in a statement. Bharat Forge Chairman Baba Kalyani said, "The group is committed to assist the central and state government and the local authorities in all possible ways to deal with the pandemic." He further said, "We are also using our group R&D facilities to look at ways of easing the shortage of critical medical equipments, including ventilators, respiratory equipment and other sanitation/hygiene equipment." Kalyani said as part of CSR activity, the group has started addressing food requirements of local community and will increase the efforts in the coming days.

