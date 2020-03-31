Deutsche Bank to sponsor Eintracht Frankfurt soccer team - sources

Deutsche Bank is set to ink a sponsorship deal with the local soccer team Eintracht Frankfurt, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

The deal, which could be announced as soon as Wednesday, sidelines Commerzbank, the team's current long-time sponsor, and a top Deutsche Bank competitor.

The Frankfurt-based banks, Eintracht and a spokesman for the Commerzbank Arena declined to comment.

