Sonalika Tractors Offers Extension of Warranty to its Existing Customers amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

Pledges its commitment to a People-First Approach New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)India’s Youngest and fastest growing tractor brand, Sonalika Tractors has come up with yet another measure in the midst of the prevailing coronavirus pandemic. Furthering its people-first approach and offering service delight to its customers, the company has announced extension of warranty on its tractors by 3 months for the customers whose warranty is scheduled to lapse in the period of March, April and May 2020. Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika Group, said, “At this crucial time, we stand committed to support the farming community and have taken optimal measures to stay responsive during these tough situations. We shall be honouring extension of warranty by 3 months considering the circumstance of pandemic where customers are supposed to be homebound. Our toll free number is functional with limited resources." He added, "The initiative will ensure that tractors with warranty expiring in the month of March, April and May 2020 will be offered an extension of 3 months from the warranty expiry date. Additionally, any missed scheduled maintenance services shall also be taken care of. We assure customers of our continued assistance during these difficult times and hope this small gesture will help ease any concerns they have regarding their tractor.” About SonalikaSonalika Tractors stands strong as the youngest and fastest growing tractor brand in country and No. 1 in exports. It has the widest range of heavy duty tractors ranging from 20HP-120 HP which gets manufactured in its World’s No.1 largest integrated tractor manufacturing plant. The company has earned the trust of over 10 lakh farmers spread over more than 120 countries. Image: Sonalika Tractors PWRPWR

