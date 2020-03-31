Coronavirus: SAIL contributes Rs 30 crore to PM-CARES Fund

State-owned steel maker SAIL on Tuesday announced a Rs 30 crore financial assistance to fight the coronavirus outbreak. The amount will be given towards the PM-CARES Fund, Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) said in a statement.

"SAIL has joined hands with the nation in its fight against the coronavirus disease by contributing Rs 30 crore to PM-CARES Fund. This is a humble contribution from the company and its employees in the fight against the coronavirus emergency. We stand committed to dedicate ourselves in the service of the nation in every possible way," SAIL Chairman Anil Kumar Chaudhary said in a statement. He also said that along with this, the company also scaled up and mobilised various health services in coordination with local authorities of respective state governments for fighting this medical emergency situation.

SAIL's employees have also come forward and contributed one-day salary amounting to about Rs 9 crore to the PM-CARES, he said. SAIL has also provided medical facilities including 83 ICU beds, 27 ventilators, 592 quarantine beds, 330 isolation beds besides arranging sanitisers and PPEs like masks at its hospitals and at workplaces at its plants and units in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha.

