Govt extends term of RBI deputy governor Kanungo by one year

Govt extends term of RBI deputy governor Kanungo by one yearPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 17:54 IST
The government has extended the tenure of RBI Deputy Governor B P Kanungo by a year
The central government has re-appointed B P Kanungo as Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India, for a further period of one year with effect from April 3, 2020, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, upon completion of his existing term on April 2, 2020, the RBI said in a release.
