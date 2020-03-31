RIL once again overtakes TCS to become the most valued firm

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Tuesday surpassed TCS to grab the title of most valued firm by market capitalisation. At close of trade, the market capitalisation (m-cap) of RIL was Rs 7,05,211.81 crore, which was Rs 21,133.32 crore more than that of Tata Consultancy Services' Rs 6,84,078.49 crore valuation on the BSE.

Shares of RIL zoomed 7.76 per cent to close at Rs 1,112.45 on Tuesday, while TCS rose 2.64 per cent to Rs 1,823.05. On March 27, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) had reclaimed its status as the country's most valued firm by market valuation.

Both TCS and RIL have in the past also competed with each other for the rank of number one company by m-cap. The m-cap figures of companies change daily with the movement in their stock prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

