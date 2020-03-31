Left Menu
Development News Edition

IMF secures loans from members to bolster lending

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-03-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 20:03 IST
IMF secures loans from members to bolster lending
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The International Monetary Fund said Tuesday its members have agreed to renew arrangements ensuring the fund has lending firepower, especially as the coronavirus pandemic creates a demand for financing. "This action is part of a broader package on IMF resources and governance reform that will help maintain the IMF's lending capacity of USD 1 trillion," the fund said in a statement.

The executive board of the Washington-based development lender on Monday approved the bilateral borrowing arrangements to take effect January 1, 2021, just after the current round expire, which will be in place for three years but can be extended through the end of 2024. The arrangements currently in place provide $450 billion from 40 countries, and add to the IMF's other resources including usual quotas provided by each member, as well as financing under the New Arrangements to Borrow which will be doubled to just over USD 500 billion.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva last week said the global economy already has entered recession due to the sudden stop in activity caused by the pandemic and more than 80 countries, mostly of low incomes, have requested emergency aid. Emerging markets, which have suffered an exodus of capital of more than USD 83 billion in recent weeks, face financing needs of USD 2.5 trillion, which will require some outside assistance, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

One Piece Chapter 976: Denjiro doesn’t have adequate warriors to defeats Big Mom, Kaido

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. coronavirus deaths reach 3,393, exceeding death toll in China

U.S. coronavirus-related deaths reached 3,393 on Tuesday, exceeding the total number of deaths reported in China and reaching the third highest in the world behind Italy and Spain, according to a Reuters tally. Health officials urged Americ...

Swiss bank watchdog toughens stance on dividends

Switzerlands bank watchdog on Tuesday toughened its line against banks paying dividends, saying that capital relief to promote lending during the coronavirus crisis would be cut for any new dividend payments approved after March 25. Regulat...

1 471 South Africans stranded across the world: Pandor

Over 1000 South Africans are stranded in various countries around the world, International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor said on Tuesday.The most recent data that we have suggests that we may have 1 471 South Africans str...

Second woman accuses disgraced French writer Matzneff

A second woman has broken her silence about being groomed and controlled by the disgraced French paedophile writer Gabriel Matzneff. Journalist Francesca Gee said she was in a relationship for three years with Matzneff in the 1970s, with th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020