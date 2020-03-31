NRAI aims to serve up to 10 mn meals to needy during lockdown

The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) on Tuesday said it aims to serve up to 10 million meals to the poor, migrants and others impacted by the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak. These meals cost anywhere between Rs 20 and Rs 25 per head and the financial resources for this initiative will be partially crowd-funded, NRAI said in a statement.

The association plans to use the extensive infrastructure of kitchens and restaurants of its partners across the country to produce and distribute up to 10 million meals in coordination with various authorities and NGOs during the period of this lockdown, it added. "As a responsible and large industry body, we realise that our available infrastructure of kitchens, employees and storage facilities can easily be leveraged to address one of the key current concerns in India -- how to feed the underprivileged," NRAI President Anurag Katriar said.

