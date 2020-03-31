Adani Enterprises wins Rs 866 cr highway project from NHAI in Madhya Pradesh

Adani Enterprises on Tuesday said it has won a Rs 866 crore highway project from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in Madhya Pradesh

The project pertains to four-laning of Nanasa to Pidgaon section of NH-47 under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-I (Economic Corridor) on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM)

"The company has received a letter of award (LOA) from NHAI for ...four laning of Nanasa to Pidgaon section of NH-47 (Old NH-59A) (Indore-Harda, Pkg-III) (Length-47.445 km) Design Ch. 95+000 Km to 142+445 km under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-I (Economic Corridor) in the State of Madhya Pradesh on Hybrid Annuity Mode," the company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE. It said it will continue to evaluate and bid for attractive opportunities in transport sector which generates value for the stakeholders. "The group would use its immense expertise and experience of setting up complex and mammoth infrastructure projects in record time and to world class quality standards and also successfully operating them," it said. With this project award, the Adani Group will have total five NHAI road projects under HAM spanning in the state of Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

