Left Menu
Development News Edition

Adani Enterprises wins Rs 866 cr highway project from NHAI in Madhya Pradesh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 21:05 IST
Adani Enterprises wins Rs 866 cr highway project from NHAI in Madhya Pradesh

Adani Enterprises on Tuesday said it has won a Rs 866 crore highway project from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in Madhya Pradesh

The project pertains to four-laning of Nanasa to Pidgaon section of NH-47 under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-I (Economic Corridor) on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM)

"The company has received a letter of award (LOA) from NHAI for ...four laning of Nanasa to Pidgaon section of NH-47 (Old NH-59A) (Indore-Harda, Pkg-III) (Length-47.445 km) Design Ch. 95+000 Km to 142+445 km under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-I (Economic Corridor) in the State of Madhya Pradesh on Hybrid Annuity Mode," the company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE. It said it will continue to evaluate and bid for attractive opportunities in transport sector which generates value for the stakeholders. "The group would use its immense expertise and experience of setting up complex and mammoth infrastructure projects in record time and to world class quality standards and also successfully operating them," it said. With this project award, the Adani Group will have total five NHAI road projects under HAM spanning in the state of Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

One Piece Chapter 976: Denjiro doesn’t have adequate warriors to defeats Big Mom, Kaido

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

New York coronavirus deaths rise to 1,550 -governor

The number of people in New York who have tested positive for the coronavirus increased by more than 9,000 from a day earlier to 75,795, with deaths rising by 27 percent to 1,550, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday.The virus is more powe...

Govt cuts interest rates on small savings schemes by up to 1.4 pc for Apr-Jun quarter

The government on Tuesday slashed interest rates on small savings schemes, including National Savings Certificate and Public Provident Fund, by up to 1.4 per cent for the first quarter of 2020-21, in line with moderation in bank deposit rat...

Xiaomi optimistic about prospects as supply capacity recovers to 90pc

Chinese tech major Xiaomi on Tuesday said its supply capacity has recovered to 90 per cent of normal levels, and the company remains optimistic about its future prospects despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Xiaomi, which is the ...

Man posts video announcing reward for killing Bihar CM, gets detained in Punjab

A mentally unstable person, hailing from a village in Rohtas district, has been detained by Punjab police at Ludhiana for posting a video on social media in which he had announced a cash reward for whoever killed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020