Coronavirus: Minda Industries suspends manufacturing in Spain

Auto component maker Minda Industries Ltd on Tuesday said it has decided to suspend manufacturing operations of its Spainish arm Clarton Horn, following lockdown announced by the country's government there to curb spread of coronavirus pandemic. The duration of this shutdown will depend on Spanish government policy, Minda Industries said in a regulatory filing.

"This is being done to ensure safety and wellbeing of our employees. The company will work towards an orderly return to production once conditions permit," it added. Minda Industries is the flagship firm of UNO Minda group, a global player in automotive sector with overseas manufacturing facilities in Indonesia, Vietnam, Spain, Mexico, Morocco and Colombia as well as design offices in Taiwan, Japan and Spain. It has over 62 manufacturing plants globally.

