Left Menu
Development News Edition

Asia Pacific Travels Retail Association: 'Over 320,000 Jobs in Asia Pacific at Risk in US$36bn Duty Free & Travel Retail Industry'

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 01-04-2020 10:36 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 10:36 IST
Asia Pacific Travels Retail Association: 'Over 320,000 Jobs in Asia Pacific at Risk in US$36bn Duty Free & Travel Retail Industry'

SINGAPORE, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 320,000 local jobs across the Asia Pacific region and a $36bn industry are at risk of being overlooked by politicians as they devise financial rescue measures to cope with the COVID-19 crisis. The Asia Pacific Travel Retail Association (APTRA) is calling on governments in over 45 countries across the region to support 320,000 local and front-line employees in the region by including the duty free and travel retail industry in the same financial support packages as airlines, airports and maritime industries.

'The Economic Impact of Duty Free and Travel Retail in Asia Pacific' (October 2019), details a US$36bn industry providing 320,000 jobs, contributing almost US$15bn to GDP across Asia Pacific. Airport Retail and commercial services, including food and beverage, constitute a crucial business sector providing up to 60% vital commercial income for airport owners, outpacing aeronautical revenue streams. It is the most significant direct contributor to the investment in Asia-Pacific's aviation infrastructure and ongoing development of world-class national gateways, the region's hubs to the world.

Grant Fleming, President of APTRA, comments. "The dynamics of duty free and travel retailing are intrinsically linked to the aviation and maritime industries and its viability is entirely dependent on the return in passenger traffic. This means 320,000 jobs are at risk that could be safeguarded if governments extend financial support packages to the industry. "The travel ecosystem is multifaceted and, beyond airports, the duty free and travel retail industry integrates deeply with the region's vital tourism market – directly with operators such as airport retailers, airlines, cruise-lines and downtown shopping malls and also indirectly with everything from hotels to travel agents and tour guides. We are calling on over 45 governments across the region to recognize the unique economic contribution of the entire Travel Retail industry and to prioritize support packages to our channel and the many that are, and will be, affected financially by COVID-19." https://www.aptra.asia/ Notes: The Asia Pacific Travel Retail Association (APTRA) is a not for profit membership organisation whose mission is to strengthen, nurture and protect the duty free and travel retail industry In over 45 countries in APAC, across airports, maritime, retailers, food & beverage operators and consumer brands.

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1139893/ASIA_PACIFIC_TRAVELS_RETAIL_ASSOCIATION.pdf PWR PWR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Malaysia calls on women to 'stop nagging, use makeup' in coronavirus advice

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Former US Davis Cup captain Patrick McEnroe tested positive for the coronavirus.

Former U.S. Davis Cup captain Patrick McEnroe says in a video posted on social media that he tested positive for the coronavirus. McEnroe, younger brother of eight-time major champion John, said he did a drive-through test in upstate New Yo...

Fake infrared thermometers, materials used for making sanitisers seized in Karnataka

Two persons were arrested for allegedly selling fake infrared forehead thermometers and manufacturing sanitisers illegally, police said. The Central Crime Branch police arrested the two on Tuesday night and seized a huge cache of fake therm...

UPDATE 1-Macau's gaming revenues tumble 80% in March, hit by coronavirus

Gambling revenue in Macau plunged 79.7 percent in March on the year, the government said on Wednesday, as casinos reeled from a lack of visitors after the worlds biggest casino hub ratcheted up curbs to battle a coronavirus pandemic.Operato...

Maruti reports 47 pc drop in March sales

The countrys largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India MSI on Wednesday reported a 47 percent decline in sales at 83,792 units in March. The company had sold 1,58,076 units in March last year, MSI said in a statement.Domestic sales declined by 4...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020