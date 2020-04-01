Left Menu
Development News Edition

Honda commits Rs 11 cr for fight against COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 11:10 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 11:10 IST
Honda commits Rs 11 cr for fight against COVID-19

Honda India Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of Honda group companies in India, on Wednesday pledged Rs 11 crore aid towards COVID-19 relief and prevention measures. As part of the initiative, Honda will immediately supply 2,000 units of high pressure backpack sprayers to various government agencies.

These light-weight powerful sprayers will be used for disinfectant fumigation at hospitals, public transport, railway stations, public canteens and other common areas, the Japanese firm said in a statement. Besides, Honda will support local administration efforts at all its manufacturing locations, it added.

The Honda group will make available its ambulances stationed at all its plants for medical emergencies and support with food packets to take care the poor and underprivileged in these difficult times, it said. The Honda India Foundation will also contribute financial aid to central and state governments' relief funds in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Rajasthan where manufacturing plants of Honda group companies are located.

Furthermore, associates across all five Honda group companies in India have voluntarily pledged to donate one day's salary towards the total relief aid, it said. "We stand one with the Indian government in its spirited battle against the COVID-19 outbreak," Honda India Foundation Chairman Minoru Kato said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Malaysia calls on women to 'stop nagging, use makeup' in coronavirus advice

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Bengaluru Urban and Mysuru identified among COVID-19 hotspots

Bengaluru Urban and Mysuru have been identified among the prime 25 COVID-19 hotspots in the country. Chikkaballapur, since the last fourteen days, has been emerging as another hotspot, according to B Sriramulu, Minister of Health, Karnataka...

France's Carrefour teams up with Uber Eats for lockdown deliveries

French supermarket retailer Carrefour and Uber Eats announced a new delivery service on Wednesday, aimed at helping Parisians buy essential goods and food during the nationwide lockdown triggered by the coronavirus crisis. The service, whic...

A century ago, sports rises from ravages of war and disease

The world in 1919 was hardly a place for fun and games. A war like no other had ravaged Europe, killing untold millions and leaving the continent devastated. The Spanish Flu pandemic was waning but still wreaking its horrors, with some 50 m...

From zero to hero: Italy's Chinese help beat coronavirus

In the storm of infection and death sweeping Italy, one big community stands out to health officials as remarkably unscathed -- the 50,000 ethnic Chinese who live in the town of Prato. Two months ago, the countrys Chinese residents were the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020