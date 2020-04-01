Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former OMD VP, Amit Lall, now to steer partnerships at DigitalKites as Sr. Vice President

DigitalKites, an open and collaborative digital advertising ecosystem with products AudiencePlay and AudiencePrime, has roped in Amit Lall as Sr. Vice President-Partnerships. In his new role at DigitalKites, Amit will be leading the AudiencePrime Partnerships team. With around two decades of experience, Mr. Lall is an industry veteran whose strength lies in developing and executing digital strategies and roadmaps.

ANI | Updated: 01-04-2020 12:45 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 12:45 IST
Former OMD VP, Amit Lall, now to steer partnerships at DigitalKites as Sr. Vice President
Former OMD VP, Amit Lall, now to steer partnerships at DigitalKites as Sr. Vice President. Image Credit: ANI

Hyderabad (Telangana), Apr 1 (ANI/ PRNewswire): DigitalKites, an open and collaborative digital advertising ecosystem with products AudiencePlay and AudiencePrime, has roped in Amit Lall as Sr. Vice President-Partnerships. In his new role at DigitalKites, Amit will be leading the AudiencePrime Partnerships team. With around two decades of experience, Mr. Lall is an industry veteran whose strength lies in developing and executing digital strategies and roadmaps. Amit is an industry veteran with around two decades of experience in the advertising industry. He was at the forefront of developing and executing the digital advertising strategies for several global brands such as Beiersdorf, Daimler, Sony Pictures, Parle Agro, Hyatt, Bunge, Qantas, TransUnion Cibil, Snapchat, Bumble, Hasbro, J&J and many others. In his earlier role with OMD as Vice President - Digital, his work brought him and his team multiple accolades both nationally and internationally, such as James Burke Award, FOMA, Mobile Agency of the Year and Best Mobile Marketing Agency 2016, etc.

In his previous stints, he helped various brands in setting up digital processes and deploying new age media tools around DMP, Social Media Command Center, Influencer Marketing & Voice products, etc. He co-authored a book called 'The Curious Digital Marketer 2.0' and gave back to the community via regular guest lectures at IIM B, SP Jain, KJ Somaiya, etc. "We are delighted to welcome Amit on board as an integral part of the team. The objective of AudiencePrime is to offer a unique multi-channel DSP to brands and agencies, one that is powered by India's largest user resolution technology and thus offers CRM onboarding and a fully consented audience marketplace together, for the first time. We look forward to Amit's leadership and expertise in driving product adoption and evangelizing DigitalKites across the globe," said Dinesh Ganti, CEO, DigitalKites.

"I am happy to be a part of DigitalKites, a collaborative and democratized advertising ecosystem built from scratch for a new-age marketer with a strong focus on privacy. With the audience at its core, it's an exciting opportunity to leverage the power of technology to solve business challenges. I'm enthusiastic about kick-starting my new role and excited to expand DigitalKites' footprints across the globe as we embark on our journey of fulfilling business goals," said Amit Lall sharing his excitement while beginning his new journey. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ PRNewswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Malaysia calls on women to 'stop nagging, use makeup' in coronavirus advice

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Pak's coronavirus cases cross 2,000

The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan surpassed 2,000 on Wednesday, indicating an upward trend despite efforts by the government to contain the pandemic. The Ministry of National Health Services said that 105 new patients tested posit...

Racing to stop coronavirus, India scours mosques to trace contacts with Delhi gathering

As coronavirus cases rose across densely-populated South Asia, authorities scoured mosques in northern India on Wednesday trying to trace people who attended the gathering of a Muslim group in New Delhi that later emerged as an infection ho...

Chinese 'light painter' takes artistic inspiration from virus

A Chinese artist has paid tribute to doctors and nurses and their months-long battle to treat virus-stricken patients in his latest light painting creations. Roy Wang and his team used the photographic technique of light painting to draw wh...

In Taiwan, anger at China over virus drives identity debate

Anger at being confused with China amid the coronavirus outbreak and Beijings stepped-up efforts to assert sovereignty is stirring heated debate in Taiwan about how to further distance itself from its giant and often threatening neighbour. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020