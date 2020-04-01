Coronavirus threatens Gulf insurers' earnings - S&P

The fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and tumbling oil prices threaten the earnings of insurers in the Gulf, S&P Global Ratings said on Wednesday, possibly leading to negative rating actions. "Most insurers we rate in the GCC region benefit from robust capital buffers and should be able to absorb COVID-19-related claims and capital market volatility," S&P said in a report.

"However, the significant fall in equity markets, widening bond spreads, and ongoing decline in real estate prices will damage earnings and capital buffers of insurers with material exposure to these asset classes," the ratings agency said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.