Jindal Aluminium contributes Rs 5 cr to PM CARES fund

Jindal Aluminium Ltd (JAL) on Wednesday said that it has contributed Rs 5 crore to Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation (PM CARES) fund in order to help the government fight the coronavirus pandemic in India. “We are confident that India will conquer the COVID-19 crisis. In this exceptionally difficult period, we have made our humble support to the PM-CARES fund towards relief efforts,” said Jindal Aluminium Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Sitaram Jindal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier announced an emergency relief fund and invited contributions from the citizens as the country continues to battle coronavirus or COVID-19. Jindal Aluminium Ltd is into the business of manufacturing aluminium extruded and flat-rolled products.

