Left Menu
Development News Edition

RBI announces more measures to deal with economic fallout of Covid-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 14:29 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 14:29 IST
RBI announces more measures to deal with economic fallout of Covid-19

The RBI on Wednesday provided more time to exporters to collect payment of goods and software sold to overseas buyers and repatriate that to India as the central bank announced more measures to deal with the economic fallout of Covid-19 pandemic. The central bank has also decided to increase the limit of advances it gives to states and UTs by 30 per cent under the Ways and Means (WMA).

While announcing further steps for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, the RBI also said "it is not necessary" to implement counter-cyclical capital buffer (CCyB) now. On the extension of realisation period of export proceeds, the RBI said that in view of the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the time period for realisation and repatriation of export proceeds for exports made up to or on July 31, 2020, has been extended to 15 months from the date of export.

"The measure will enable the exporters to realise their receipts, especially from COVID-19 affected countries within the extended period and also provide greater flexibility to the exporters to negotiate future export contracts with buyers abroad," it said. Presently, value of the goods or software exports made by the exporters is required to be realised fully and repatriated to the country within a period of 9 months from the date of exports.

On WMA, temporary advances given by the RBI to the government to tide over any mismatch in receipts and payments, the central bank said it has increased WMA limit by 30 per cent from the existing limit for all states/UTs to enable them to tide over the situation arising from the outbreak of the pandemic. The Reserve Bank had constituted an advisory committee to review the WMA limits for state governments and Union Territories (UTs). The decision to increase the limit has been taken "pending submission" of the final recommendations by the committee, and the revised limits will come into force with effect from April 1, 2020 and will be valid till September 30, 2020.

On Tuesday, the Reserve Bank had set the WMA limit at Rs 70,000 crore for the central government for the July-September quarter, up from Rs 60,000 crore in the previous quarter. It further said based on the review and empirical analysis of CCyB indicators, it has been decided that "it is not necessary" to activate CCyB for a period of one year or earlier, as may be necessary.

The framework on CCyB was put in place by the RBI in terms of guidelines issued in February 2015, wherein it was advised that the CCyB would be activated as and when the circumstances warranted and that the decision would normally be pre-announced. The framework envisages the credit-to-GDP gap as the main indicator, which is used in conjunction with other supplementary indicators.

The guidelines were issued with the two-fold aim of ensuring capital buffer for difficult times and restricting banks from indiscriminate lending during the periods of excess credit growth. Last week, the RBI had announced hosts of measures, including sharp reduction in key lending rate and moratorium on re-payment of term loans as the coronavirus outbreak has triggered global slowdown in economic activities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Over 100 countries ask South Korea for coronavirus testing help - official

South Korea has received requests from 121 countries for help with coronavirus testing, a foreign ministry official said on Wednesday, as authorities around the world come under intense pressure to curb the spread of the disease.South Korea...

Olympic flame to stay a month in Fukushima; next stop unsure

The Olympic flame will be on display until the end of April in Japans northeastern prefecture of Fukushima. Tokyo Olympic and prefecture officials held an official handover ceremonyon Wednesday at the J-Village National Training Center in F...

BEL achieves record turnover in excess of Rs 12,500 crore

Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited BEL posted a turnover in excess of Rs 12,500 crore Provisional Unaudited during 2019-20, a six per cent growth over the previous years figure of Rs 11,789 crore. BELs order book as on Wednesd...

CBSE to offer 'Applied Mathematics' as elective for class 11, 12 students

After introducing two levels of mathematics papers for class 10 students, CBSE will now offer Applied Mathematics as an academic elective at the senior secondary level for those who do not want to take it up for higher studies or wont opt f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020