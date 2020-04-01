VE Commercial Vehicles sales down 83 pc in March

VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) on Wednesday reported an 82.7 per cent decline in sales at 1,499 units in March as compared to 8,676 units in the same month last year

The company, which is a Volvo Group and Eicher Motors joint venture, said Eicher branded trucks and buses recorded total sales of 1,476 units last month, compared to 8,545 units in March 2019, a decline of 82.7 per cent

In the domestic commercial vehicles market, Eicher branded trucks and buses clocked sales of 1,409 units last month as compared to 7,329 units in March 2019, down 80.8 per cent, the company said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

