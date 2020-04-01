Left Menu
Development News Edition

Loan moratorium: Most pvt banks go for "opt-in" option

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-04-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 15:46 IST
Loan moratorium: Most pvt banks go for "opt-in" option

Most of the private sector lenders have decided to go for the "opt-in" option on loan repayment moratorium, putting the onus on the customer to take the initiative of informing the bank of their choice to go for the three-month breather offered by the Reserve Bank of India. Largest private sector lender HDFC Bank said it would encourage customers with adequate funds to continue repayments to avoid the extra interest charges and tenor extension of the loan.

The Reserve Bank last Friday announced a three-month moratorium on loan repayments in the wake of COVID-19 crisis for dues to be paid between March-May 2020 and left it to the bank to implement the same. A slew of state-run banks, which control over two-thirds of the system, have gone for an "opt-out" option where the repayments automatically get deferred unless a customer informs of her willingness to pay.

Experts have already made it clear that this is not an interest waiver, but a deferment of payments, meaning the additional interest costs will have to borne by the customers. "If you do not want the EMI (earnest monthly installments) moratorium, no further action is required from your side. We will continue to bank your repayment instructions,” HDFC Bank said on its website.

Kotak Mahindra Bank asked customers to write to an email ID for "opting in" for the moratorium. “The Bank would be charging the interest, at the original contracted rate, for the moratorium period on the outstanding amount of loan to all those who avail the relief as provided in the RBI circular,” it said.

Second largest lender ICICI Bank took a different approach, wherein it has decided to make the moratorium as "opt-in" for the loans generally availed by salaried customers, while for loans taken by micro-borrowers and traders, whose cash flow may stand to get impacted, it is "opt-out". Accordingly, joint liability group or self-help group lending, jewel lending, unsecured business loans, dealer financing, overdrafts and credit cards will be in the "opt-out" category where the borrowers will have to inform the bank if they wish to continue paying, while other term loans will be under the "opt-in" category.

Third largest private sector lender Axis Bank's website said it is working towards implementing the scheme and added that customers will be informed about the details..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Grasim Industries to raise up to Rs 1,000 cr through NCDs

New Delhi, Apr 1 PTI&#160;Grasim Industries Ltd on Wednesday said its board has approved raising up to Rs 1,000 crore through issuance of NCDs on private placement basis. The fund will be raised in one or more tranches, the Aditya Birla Gro...

19 more coronavirus cases in Indore, count in city rises to 63

Nineteen more COVID-19 cases have been reported in Indore, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the city to 63, Dr. Praveen Jadiya Chief Medical Health Officer said on Wednesday. 19 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, ...

COVID-19: Nizumaddin meet caused 'big damage', says NCM; Asks states to ensure strict lockdown compliance by madarsas, religious places

Asserting that the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin area has caused a big damage to the governments efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Commission for Minorities on Wednesday asked states to ensure strict compli...

Garment exporter Bangladesh faces $6 bln hit as top retailers cancel

Bangladesh, the second-largest apparel producer after China, is set to lose roughly 6 billion in export revenue this financial year amid cancellations from some of the worlds largest brands and retailers, two major industry bodies said on T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020