COVID-19: NPPA sets up drug price monitoring, resource unit in J-K

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 17:03 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 17:03 IST
The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has set up price monitoring and resource unit (PMRU) in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, a government statement on Wednesday said. PMRUs have already been set up by the drug price regulator NPPA in 11 states such as Kerala, Odisha, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Nagaland, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Mizoram, it added.

"PMRU, a registered society, shall function under the direct control and supervision of State Drug Controller of Jammu & Kashmir," the statement said. The unit shall be funded by the NPPA for its recurring and non-recurring expenses, it added. The unit shall help the NPPA and the State Drug Controller in ensuring availability and accessibility of medicines at affordable prices, the statement said.

PMRU will also collect samples of medicines, collect and analyse data and make reports with respect to availability and over-pricing of medicines for taking action under the provisions of Drug Price Control Order (DPCO), it added. This assumes added significance as PMRU, J&K will assist the NPPA and governments in checking overpricing and identifying causes and addressing local issues of shortages/hoarding in the current situation when country is fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, it added. The unit is also expected to organise seminars, training programs and other information, education and communication activities in the areas of availability and affordability of medicines for all, the statement said.

