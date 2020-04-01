Left Menu
GJEPC pledges Rs 21 cr to PM-CARES Fund

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-04-2020 17:08 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 17:08 IST
Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) on Wednesday announced a contribution of Rs 21 crore to the PM-CARES Fund to fight the coronavirus pandemic in the country. GJEPC Chairman Pramod Agrawal said the gems and jewellery sector wants to show its solidarity and support towards all the initiatives undertaken by the government to fight Covid-19.

"The nation is facing an unprecedented crisis and needs the service of organisations and their resources like never before... We pledge Rs 21 crore to the PM-CARES Fund," Agrawal said in a statement. He further noted that the economic situation of the country and that of several industries has taken a severe beating.

"We have called upon our members, trade associates, gem and jewellery associations to come forward and donate generously to the PM-CARES Fund,” he added. As on Wednesday, the pandemic had claimed 38 lives in the country and number of Covid-19 cases has increased to 1,637 in India.

