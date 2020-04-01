Left Menu
Development News Edition

74 flights under Udan scheme operated for medical supplies

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 18:32 IST
74 flights under Udan scheme operated for medical supplies

As many as 74 flights have been operated, carrying a total medical cargo of 37.63 tonnes, till March 31 to various parts of the country under the civil aviation ministry's Lifeline Udan flights initiative, an official release said on Wednesday. These flights had commenced operations from March 27.

Of the 74 services, 12 flights were operated on March 31 alone, carrying a total medical cargo of 22 tonnes, the ministry said. Air India operated a total of nine flights while two services were flown by its regional subsidiary Alliance Air and one by the Indian Air Force, the release said.

Air India flights on Mumbai-New Delhi -Guwahati-Mumbai route carried consignments of Meghalaya, Assam, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, and Pune while its services on New Delhi-Hyderabad-Trivandrum-Goa-Delhi route carried consignments of Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, ICMR and Goa. The national carrier also operated services to Port Blair from Chennai and back, it said.

Alliance Air carried medical cargo consignment of the Textiles Ministry through its services on Hyderabad-Bengaluru-Hyderabad route, the ministry said in the release adding the IAF operated a medical cargo service to Port Blair via Sulur from its Hindon airbase. Air India and IAF collaborated for Ladakh, Dimapur, Imphal, Guwahati and Port Blair flights, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash butt

The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In the post-COVID 19 world, we will witnes...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

CSC seeks exemption to deliver essential e-services

E-governance services provider CSC SPV has sought permission to allow all common service centres to offer banking and essential services electronically during the lockdown to contain coronavirus spread, a top official said on Wednesday. Aro...

Syndicate Bank's Krishnan S appointed as ED at Canara Bank post merger

State-owned Canara Bank on Wednesday said Krishnan S has become its executive director post its merger with Syndicate Bank. Krishnan held the same portfolio in Syndicate Bank. Syndicate Bank has been merged with Canara Bank with effect ...

UK coronavirus deaths rise by 563 to 2,352

The number of people with coronavirus who have died in Britain rose by 563 to a total 2,352 by 1600 GMT on March 31, the government said on Wednesday.It said there were 29,474 confirmed cases of the virus at as 0800 GMT on Wednesday, up fro...

Mamata writes to Modi, seeks Rs 25,000 cr financial assistance

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, seeking financial assistance of Rs 25,000 crore to fulfil the state governments commitments of providing free ration to the people and continuing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020