Tata Motors total sales down nearly 83 pc in March

Tata Motors on Wednesday reported a 82.69 per cent decline in total sales to 12,924 units in March. The company had sold a total of 74,679 units in same period last year, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Total domestic sales were down 84 per cent to 11,012 units from 68,727 units in March last year, it added. Passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market during the last month stood at 5,676 units as against 17,810 units in the same month previous year, down 68 per cent.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Business Unit President Mayank Pareek said vehicle sales were affected by the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent nationwide lockdown. Similarly, the company reported 87 per cent decline in total commercial vehicle sales at 7,123 units as against 56,536 units in the year-ago period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.