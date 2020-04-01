Left Menu
Development News Edition

AITUC condemns chemical spray on migrant workers in Bareilly, seeks Labour Min intervention

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 19:54 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 19:54 IST
AITUC condemns chemical spray on migrant workers in Bareilly, seeks Labour Min intervention

The All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) on Wednesday condemned the use of disinfectant spray on migrant workers in Bareilly who were returning home amid the coronavirus lockdown. It added that migrant workers should not be dehumanised or criminalised. "AITUC strongly condemns the use of disinfectant spray on the migrant workers in Bareilly who were desperate to reach home and walking for miles on the highways," AITUC General Secretary Amarjeet Kaur said in a statement.

"It is criminal to use chemical spray on human bodies as it can cause nausea, vomiting, head ache, irritation and damage to eyes...and could be fatal in case of children and those with ailment of asthma, diabetes etc," she added. AITUC also noted that in Bulandshahar, a police personnel was seen writing "I am a lockdown breaker" on the forehead of a worker. "Could anybody witness such a scene with an affluent, some of them in high positions violating advisories on lockdown even though having a history of travelling in Corona effected countries in the months of February- March 2020," Kaur added.

Further, some workers in Surat were not only lathicharged, but cases have also been filed against them, it said. There are no efforts by the authorities to reach out to the places where these workers are held up in various states after losing their livelihood and having no resources to feed themselves, the union added. No efforts are being made to explain to them the need of the lockdown while also ensuring their basic essentials of food water and medical care, it said. "It is shameful that some of those in power including some responsible government officials having scant regard to the basic human rights of crores of vulnerable, helpless poor workers who are desperate having lost their livelihood, place of stay and compelled due to circumstances to walk for miles to reach back homes in villages," she added.

The AITUC demanded the intervention of the Ministry of Labour to protect the workers. "We also demand from the central government to come out with special financial help to the state governments in fulfilling their obligations towards these migrant workers as well as the others poor working masses in the states who have suddenly lost their livelihood due to lockdown," it added.

Earlier last month, the AITUC had demanded a Rs 5 lakh crore package in the wake of informal sector workers losing their jobs due to the lockdown..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall Street sinks as coronavirus anxiety grows

The Dow Jones tumbled more than 700 points on Wednesday as investors fled to safe-haven assets after new orders for U.S.-made goods plunged to an 11-year low and private payrolls fell for the first time since 2017.The blue-chip Dow and the ...

Truck hauling toilet paper catches fire on Texas interstate

A tractor-trailer hauling toilet paper crashed and caught fire near Dallas early Wednesday, spilling the hot commodity all over an interstate, officials said. The fire shut down westbound lanes of Interstate 20 near Interstate 45 in Hutchin...

Malaysia makes massive seizure of pangolin scales

Malaysian authorities seized about six tonnes of pangolin scales and smashed a smuggling syndicate, officials said on Wednesday, as the country clamps down on rampant wildlife trafficking. The pangolin, the worlds most heavily trafficked ma...

J-K: Infiltration bid foiled in Kupwara

The Indian Army foiled an infiltration attempt in Jamgund area of LoC in Kupwara sector.Army troops intercepted a group of five to six terrorists who tried to cross the fence in Teen Behak in the Jumgund area at around 1 pm. The group later...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020